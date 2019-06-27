A real Khlo-up! Khloé Kardashian has evolved into a successful businesswoman and mother since she first stepped on the scene in Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Fans met Khloé and her famous family, including sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner as well as mom Kris Jenner, in October 2007, when the hit reality series debuted on E! Since then, the women have taken nearly every industry imaginable by storm.

Khloé, for her part, hosted her own shows, launched a thriving clothing line and grew her family. The reality star welcomed her first child, daughter True, with then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson in April 2018.

However, her love life consistently presented struggles. Khloé married Lamar Odom in September 2009 after a quick courtship. Amid rumors of infidelity, she filed for divorce from the basketball player in December 2013. They finalized the process in December 2016 after the athlete survived a near-fatal overdose in a Nevada brothel.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author moved on with Thompson in September 2016. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in September 2017 that she was pregnant. As True’s arrival drew closer, though, the Cleveland Cavaliers player was caught cheating on Khloé with multiple women. The duo worked past the scandal but ultimately ended their relationship in February 2019 after he was unfaithful with Kylie’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

Khloé reflected on her ups and downs as her 35th birthday approached. “Fabulous,” she told Us of her life in June 2019. “It’s literally all a blur. Don’t you feel like these years go by so fast?”

Kim, meanwhile, wished for her little sis to shed the negativity in the coming year. “God, I have so many memories with you. There really isn’t a particular favorite, just because every moment I’m with you is a favorite,” the KKW Beauty founder said in a June 2019 video. “But I honestly wish this next year for you to be drama-free. … Happy, healthy, full of love and no more bulls–t.”

