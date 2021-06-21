Setting the record straight. Khloé Kardashian has heard the rumors about her appearance and decided to clear some things up.

During part two of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, which aired on Sunday, June 20, Andy Cohen asked the Good American founder, 36, what false claims she hears about herself the most. The reality star replied that speculation about plastic surgery is always something that annoys her.

“For me, everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant,'” the Strong Looks Better Naked author explained. “But I’ve had one nose job — Dr. Raj Kinodia — and everyone gets so upset, like, ‘Why don’t I talk about it?'”

The former Revenge Body host claimed that Cohen, 53, was the first person to actually question her about what work she may have had done.

“No one’s ever asked me,” she said. “You’re the first person in an interview that’s ever asked me about my nose. I’ve done, sure, injections — not really Botox. I’ve responded horribly to Botox.”

Earlier in the interview, the Bravo exec addressed rumors about Kardashian’s paternity, which the star herself poked fun at during KUWTK‘s run. Cohen said he thought the speculation was “maybe the most difficult thing” she’d gone through, but the Kocktails With Khloé alum disagreed.

“I’ve heard that narrative since I’ve been a baby,” she said. “That part doesn’t hurt me now because I’ve been so used to that.”

At that point, Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian chimed in to say that Khloé had a higher percentage of Armenian ancestry than her sisters did when they did a 23andMe genetic test, but Khloé brushed that aside.

“That’s not the point here,” the former Khloé & Lamar star stated. “By people saying, questioning always, ‘I can’t be their equal sibling,’ it’s because of appearance — it’s not because of [genetics]. So that’s the part that’s always stung, but I’m so immune to that [paternity] part. That’s the part that hurts me the least currently.”

Finally, Cohen asked Khloé whether she felt more or less insecure about herself since KUWTK premiered in 2007.

“When the show first started, I was very secure, very secure,” she replied. “And then during the first couple seasons, I became insecure because of the public opinions of myself. Then I had, I think, a good run of being secure, and then I think recently I’ve become now insecure again. So I guess it just goes, you know, up and down.”