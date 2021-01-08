Khloé Kardashian has been open about her physical transformation since she initially lost weight in 2014, but that doesn’t stop the internet trolls from questioning her looks — or the reality star from tackling plastic surgery and Photoshop accusations.

“Now on my Instagram page people comment saying ‘I liked you better when you were bigger’ and I think, ‘Thank God I don’t live my life for other people because I’d be in a constant tug of war,'” Kardashian told Cosmopolitan U.K. in 2015, noting that she headed to the gym amid her divorce from ex-husband Lamar Odom. “I have never felt ‘fat’ I just didn’t realize how unhealthy I was until I look back at pictures. In the moment I felt so beautiful and I remember walking down red carpets with my make-up done in a little sparkly dress and I thought I was so cute. I had all this confidence.”

While Kardashian has documented her fitness journey, she’s also been candid about her love for the photo editing app Facetune.

“Facetune is the best thing to bring to the table. It’s life-changing,” she said during an appearance on Chelsea Handler’s Netflix docuseries, Chelsea Does, in February 2016. “It’s the only way to live.”

Kardashian continued: “It’s not real, you are presenting to the world what you want them to believe you are. It’s amazing. I think our society nowadays is so caught up on getting validation from the social world that no one really knows, so they post these things.”

Later that year, the Revenge Body host shut down reports that she got a nose job, asking plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow his thoughts on her short-lived talk show, Kocktails With Khloé.

“When you were bigger, your nose can get wider,” the Botched doc told her.

Kardashian agreed. “It’s like when you’re pregnant, your nose spreads because there’s fat pockets in there, I guess. So when I lost weight, my nose did get smaller, and also I now know about contouring. Like when I wash my face, my nose is wider,” she said.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author went on to compare surgery to makeup.

“We’re all putting on a f—king mask basically every day anyway,” she said on the March 2016 episode. “When you dye your hair, you’re changing who you are, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. I think people should get plastic surgery or fillers or lasers or whatever if they want it — that should be your own personal decision. I just don’t like when someone else is like, ‘Man, I only want to date a girl if they have big tits,’ and then a girl’s like, ‘I gotta get double-Ds.’ If you want them, great. If you’re doing that for your man, that’s when it bothers me.”

Fast-forward to 2020, and Kardashian was still making headlines for her looks. After social media users flooded her Instagram comments section with questions that May, an insider told Us Weekly that the reality star isn’t bothered by the hate because she’s confident in her appearance.

“Khloé doesn’t care about the backlash she’s been getting from fans saying she doesn’t look like herself in her recent photos,” the source told Us exclusively in June. “She thinks she looks great. And actually [she] does not care what people think as long as she’s happy.”

That doesn’t stop her from clapping back or clearing up rumors, however. Scroll through for Kardashian’s best social media responses over the years: