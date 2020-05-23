A quarantine makeover! Khloé Kardashian has said goodbye to her signature blonde locks and debuted a bronde look that has fans buzzing about her hair transformation.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, showed off her darker-hued tresses via Instagram on Friday, May 22. Kardashian complimented the look with a bronzy tan and body-hugging White Fox bustier top.

“Location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn,” she captioned the post.

The new hair color was mom-approved as Kris Jenner replied, “My GORGEOUS Girl!!!!!!! Wow!!!!!” Malika Haqq also added her two cents writing, “Go off” along with the heart-eyes emoji.

Some fans were shocked by the Revenge Body host’s new look and thought the reality star appeared unrecognizable.

“Khloe Kardashian is coming out of lock down a whole different person. Wow!,” one person wrote.

Another user commented, “I just saw a pic of Khloe Kardashian and barely recognized her. Her hair was poppin tho.”

Kardashian’s new hair even caught the attention of her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The Cleveland Cavaliers player, 29, wrote, “Baddie. P.S I’m all for the caption.”

The former couple — who share 2-year-old daughter True — are quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic. Kardashian and Thompson dated from 2016 to 2019 until the basketball player was caught cheating on the reality star with Kylie Jenner‘s then-best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Although the E! personality and Thompson are on good terms, Kardashian shut down rumors that she is expecting her second child with the athlete.

“I don’t go on social media platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons why I stay away,” she tweeted on May 13. “The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.”

A source told Us Weekly at the time that Kardashian is fed up with speculation about her being pregnant.

“Khloé is frustrated and tired of the rumors regarding her and Tristan and her being pregnant,” the source said. “She wanted to address the fact that she’s not pregnant with his child and clear up any misconceptions.”

The insider added, “With that said, Khloé has a nice relationship with Tristan at this point. She will always have a place for him in her heart and is being positive about their situation.”

Thompson previously agreed to be Kardashian’s sperm donor in an April episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The Good American cofounder explained at the time that Thompson made the decision because he “will do whatever I want to do.”

