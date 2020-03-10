Pregnant Malika Haqq ‘Couldn’t Be Happier’ Ahead of Her Son’s Arrival

All smiles! Pregnant Malika Haqq is loving life ahead of her son’s arrival.

“I couldn’t be happier,” the Dash Dolls alum, 37, captioned a Monday, March 9, Instagram photo.

In the social media upload, the reality star knelt in front of a fireplace in a strapless blue dress, sneakers and a “Mommy” sash. The Los Angeles native’s budding belly was on full display, and the words “Baby Boy” were spelled above her head in blue balloons.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star announced in September 2019 that she is expecting her first child. “I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant!” she captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine. … 2020 baby!”

Us Weekly later broke the news that Haqq’s ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis is the father of her child. The rapper, 32, attended her baby shower last month.

“My son on da way,” the Georgia native captioned a February photo with Haqq. “Give me a baby name now. Go!!!”

The former couple dated on and off for two years before the Sky High actress announced their breakup in June 2019, captioning an Instagram selfie: “Single.”

“Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope but between love & friendship we have created a baby boy that will be here very soon,” Haqq wrote of the “Everybody Mad” rapper, whose real name is Odis Flores, in February. “I’ve been single the last 8 months but I am in no way alone. OT and I have attended every doctors apt and overall loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival. My priority over the past few months has been to nurture and protect my unborn child.”

She went on to write, “Our baby would not be who he is without his father and I thank God for the spirit that grows inside of me. Only thing that matters, we are Baby Flores’ parents.”