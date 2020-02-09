Malika Haqq celebrated her baby shower at a teddy bear-themed baby shower with Kim and Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie and Kris Jenner on Saturday, February 8.

“Malika’s baby shower,” Khloé, 35, said in an Instagram video as she showed off the entrance to the bash, which was decorated in masses of balloons, flowers and bears. “Oh, my goodness. The stairway to heaven, you guys.”

Celebrity florist Jeff Leatham filled the room with pastel-colored roses and other flowers as well as two giant moss bears, while event planner to the stars Mindy Weiss created a celebration overflowing with special touches.

Those included a table set with breakfast treats including Fruit Loops, Lucky Charms and Cocoa Puffs because, as Khloé explained, “Malika has been craving cereal her whole pregnancy. So we have a little cereal bar.”

Guests including the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars donned cute teddy bear ears and were treated to a dessert table that included Dip’d N Drip’d sweets in a pastel theme and a five-tier cake.

Haqq, 36, teared up as she walked into her party.

Later, in an emotional speech, she said, “Everyone who’s in this room basically knows my journey and how badly I wanted to be a mommy.”

“The reason why I really wanted to have this shower for women is because it’s you women that have helped me get through this pregnancy, whether you brought me lunch, or called me or texted me,” she continued, wiping tears from her eyes, and then added that she was “incredibly thankful to Odis Flores for my little boy.” (Odis Flores is the real name of her ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis.)

The Sky High actress announced in September that she was pregnant, posting a photo on Instagram of herself smiling as she held up her positive Clearblue pregnancy test.

“I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life,” she wrote. “I’m pregnant! I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine.”

Us Weekly broke the news days later that she’s expecting her child with Genasis. The pair dated on and off for two years before splitting in June 2019. The pair were spotted getting manicures and pedicures together in October.

