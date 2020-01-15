Malika Haqq Celebrates 8 Months of Pregnancy With Nude Baby Bump Photo

The final stretch! Malika Haqq is celebrating the eighth month of her pregnancy with a nude maternity shoot.

“We’re tiny but mighty. #8months,” the Dash Dolls alum, 36, captioned a Tuesday, January 14, Instagram upload.

In the black-and-white shot, the Los Angeles native stood outside cradling her baby bump with one hand and covering her chest with the other.

The Side by Side star announced in September that she has a little one on the way. “I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant!” Haqq wrote alongside a photo of herself holding a positive pregnancy test at the time. “I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine.”

Three days later, Us Weekly confirmed that the reality star’s ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis is the father of her child. The former couple split in June after dating on and off for two years.

“Malika didn’t want to make O.T. part of her pregnancy journey unless he wanted to be involved,” a source told Us exclusively in October. “They are talking and feeling it out. He’s been getting more involved as her pregnancy has progressed.”

Even though Khloé Kardashian‘s BFF froze her eggs ahead of her pregnancy, Haqq revealed in November that her baby-to-be was conceived “in love.”

She explained to her twin sister, Khadijah Haqq in a Side by Side clip: “The reason why I was so excited to learn that I was pregnant because I knew that my life was gonna change for the better. The greatest blessing I’ve always wanted but didn’t know how I was going to get it is finally here. I didn’t know when I was gonna have children, so deciding to freeze my eggs as a gift to myself for my 35th birthday is pretty hilarious now at this point because I have eggs in the freezer that I may never use. I made a baby in love and those eggs weren’t necessary.”