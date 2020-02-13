Showing his support! O.T. Genasis has been there for Malika Haqq and their baby-to-be during her pregnancy, despite their single status.

“Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope but between love & friendship we have created a baby boy that will be here very soon,” the Dash Dolls alum, 36, captioned a Wednesday, February 12, Instagram photo. “I’ve been single the last 8 months but I am in no way alone. OT and I have attended every doctors apt and overall loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival. My priority over the past few months has been to nurture and protect my unborn child.”

The Los Angeles native went on to write, “Our baby would not be who he is without his father and I thank God for the spirit that grows inside of me. Only thing that matters, we are Baby Flores parents.” (Genasis’ real name is Odis Flores.)

In the social media upload, Haqq posed with the rapper, 32, at her Saturday, February 8, teddy bear-themed baby shower.

The Side by Side star gave her ex-boyfriend a sweet shout-out at her shower, saying, “Whether you brought me lunch or called me or texted me, I’m incredibly thankful to Odis Flores for my little boy.”

As for Genasis, he publicly addressed Haqq’s pregnancy for the first time since her September 2019 reveal, writing on Instagram, “My son on da way … Give me a baby name now … go!!!”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared her pregnancy news with a photo of her positive pregnancy test. “I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life,” she captioned her Instagram announcement. “I’m pregnant! I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine.”

Haqq celebrated the eighth month of her pregnancy last month with a nude baby bump photo. The actress cradled her “tiny but mighty” belly in the black-and-white maternity shot.