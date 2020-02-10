Who Is O.T. Genasis? 5 Things to Know About the Father of Malika Haqq’s Baby

More than four months after Us Weekly revealed that O.T. Genasis is the father of Malika Haqq’s child, the couple confirmed the paternity news at the TV personality’s baby shower on Saturday, February 8.

“I’m incredibly thankful to Odis Flores for my little boy,” Haqq, 36, said at the party, using the rapper’s birth name.

Genasis, 32, asked Instagram followers for baby names later that day, writing, “My son on da way.”

The former couple dated on and off for two years until Haqq revealed she was single in June 2019. Despite the split, the duo got pedicures and manicures together in Los Angeles in October 2019, as a source told Us at the time.

Scroll down to learn more about Genasis, his past struggles, his recent triumphs and his celebrity admirers.

1. He Escaped the Long Beach ‘Underworld’

Genasis “had to learn how to navigate his hometown’s notorious streets at an early age,” according to the bio on his official website, which details the rapper’s early years in Long Beach, California. “Through his adolescent eyes, he would see the crime in his neighborhood and eventually be lured into the underworld lifestyle.”

2. Music ‘Saved’ Him

“When I was growing up, I was a follower,” Genasis says in the bio. “I saw a lot of followers get killed. Music definitely saved me. … I just started attacking the streets with my music, utilizing the same aggression I did as a hustler.”

3. He Has Hit the Billboard Hot 100 Twice

His 2015 track “CoCo” spent 20 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at #20 in February 2015. The following year, his single “Cut It,” featuring Young Dolph, also stayed on the chart for 20 weeks and peaked at #35.

4. Beyoncé Has Used His Songs

Beyoncé featured “Cut It” in her 2016 Formation World Tour. Two years later, she featured Genasis’ track “Everybody Mad” during her Coachella performance and during her and Jay-Z’s On the Run II Tour, according to Rolling Out.

5. Busta Rhymes Is a Big Fan

Busta Rhymes signed Genasis to his Conglomerate Records label in 2014 after seeing the rapper perform at a Los Angeles concert. “Being known for my live performances, I love how he attacks the stage with such ferociousness,” Rhymes, 47, raves on Genasis’ website. “He’s on a seek-and-destroy mission every time he’s on the mic. He’s already one of the best performers. Then when I heard his music, I realized this guy is one of the most versatile songwriters I’ve ever come across. He’s fearless on stage and in the booth.”