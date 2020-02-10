Bear-y cute! Malika Haqq celebrated her baby shower with a teddy bear-themed party attended by pals Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner on Saturday, February 8, and the sweet soirée was filled with plenty of adorable eats.

Much of the food was appropriately bear-related, in keeping with the theme of intimate gathering. For example, the six-tier cake was adorned with several brown and beige bears, as well as plenty of playful round decorations. The impressive confection was created by Joanie & Leigh’s Cakes of Bel Air, California, and even included an edible bear holding up a portion of the dessert.

Next to the cake, there was an entire table of sweets for guests to feast on. The endearing offerings included cake pops designed to look like ice cream cones resting on a piece of a log, cookies adorned with mini brown bears with blocks and toys and individual chocolate mousse cups topped with candy decorations.

Even the drinks were on-theme — waiters passed around bear-shaped glasses filled with tea. The beverage was appropriately named “Beary sweet tea.”

Though there were some eats that weren’t exactly bear-focused, everything had Haqq, 36, and her baby boy in mind. Case in point: There was a special section of the shower dubbed “Malika’s Cereal Cravings,” which served as a nod to the food the mom-to-be has been snacking on the most. The area featured several glass jars filled with different types of cereal, including Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Haqq gave a teary-eyed speech at her shower in which she thanked the women in her life for supporting her through the pregnancy by calling, texting and bringing her lunch.

The California native also gave a shout-out to her baby’s father O.T. Genasis (real name Odis Flores). “I’m incredibly thankful to Odis Flores for my little boy,” she said of her 32-year-old ex.

Haqq announced her pregnancy in September 2019 via Instagram, posting a photo of herself holding up her positive Clearblue pregnancy test.

“I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote at the time. “I’m pregnant! I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine.”

Us Weekly broke the news later that month that Genasis was the father of her child.

Scroll down to see more adorable eats from Haqq’s baby shower!