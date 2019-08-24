The Kardashians love cake. Or should we say, kake?

The reality TV family never lets a birthday pass by without at least one epic confection, and many times another trip around the sun is celebrated with multiple treats.

For example, when True Thompson had her 1st birthday in April 2019, the tiny tot was given at least four cakes. In addition to two floral unicorn creations, Khloé Kardashian’s daughter was treated to a pastry that was covered in detailed pink roses and other flowers, and at her lavish birthday party she celebrated with a three-tiered cake from Hansen’s Cakes in Los Angeles.

That elaborate cake featured pale pink and gold frosting along with a line of edible rainbow butterflies along the front. The treat was topped with a large elephant and boasted a “Happy Birthday True” plaque at its base.

If you were under the impression the Kardashian clan reserves epic cakes just for birthdays, think again. In March 2019, the famous family wrapped the sixteenth season of their successful reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and celebrated with a massive “16” cake.

Scroll down to see more of the Kardashian family’s best cakes!