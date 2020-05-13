Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Acting Like a Couple in Quarantine

Tristan Thompson could be getting another shot with Khloé Kardashian following his string of cheating scandals.

The exes “are very much acting like a couple” while in quarantine with their 2-year-old daughter, True, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They are being affectionate, and Tristan has been very attentive.”

Us broke the news in March that the reality star, 35, and the basketball pro, 29 — who split in 2019 — were self-isolating together during the coronavirus pandemic. “Being quarantined has made her have a soft spot for him,” a source said at the time, “and she knows he will always be part of her life in some way because he is True’s dad. Khloé has been open and receptive toward Tristan.”

Since the former pair have been living together, Thompson has been proving himself to Kardashian. “Tristan is fighting to make their relationship work more than ever right now,” another insider told Us in April.

While that insider said at the time that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was “not completely open” to letting Thompson back in her life, the first source says that she’s might’ve changed her mind already. “Who knows what will happen when the quarantine ends, and of course, the NBA resumes. Khloé has always believed that if Tristan wasn’t on the road, they would have no issues.”

For more on Kardashian and Thompson's relationship — and how other former pairs are coparenting during the pandemic — watch the video above

