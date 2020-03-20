Family first! Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are taking full advantage of their time off with daughter True amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Khloé, Tristan and True are quarantining together,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively, as first revealed on the “Hot Hollywood” podcast on Thursday, March 19.

A second insider adds, “Khloé doesn’t have bad or negative feelings toward Tristan at this point. Being quarantined has made her have a soft spot for him, and she knows he will always be part of her life in some way because he is True’s dad. Khloé has been open and receptive toward Tristan.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers center, 29, gave fans a glimpse into his relaxing week on Thursday, March 19, by sharing a selfie via Instagram Stories while lounging on a couch in a vintage Puff Daddy T-shirt and a do-rag. “Quarantine day….damm [sic] lost count,” he captioned the post, adding a crying-laughing emoji.

For her part, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, has been sharing inspirational quotes and reminders about the global outbreak on her Instagram Stories. One meme that she reposted on Thursday read, “Stay home, FaceTime friends, take care of yourself, wash your hands, structure your day.”

Kardashian and Thompson have been amicably coparenting their daughter since their February 2019 breakup. However, a source told Us exclusively this February that “there are no plans for them to get back together.”

The former couple, who started dating in September 2016, endured two cheating scandals on the NBA player’s part during their relationship. He was first caught cheating on Kardashian, who was pregnant at the time, with multiple women in 2018. Then, Thompson kissed Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods at a house party the following year, which led the Revenge Body host to end their relationship for good.

“It just sucks it has to be so public,” a tearful Kardashian said on her family’s E! reality series as the scandal played out in a June 2019 episode. “I’m not just a TV show, this is my life.”

Thompson, who also shares son Prince, 3, with ex Jordan Craig, has made repeated efforts to win back the reality star over the past year. However, a source told Us in December 2019 that they have not “hooked up or anything.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.