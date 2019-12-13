



Birthday boy! Tristan Thompson celebrated his and Jordan Craig’s 3-year-old son, Prince, with a sweet Instagram message.

“Happy birthday to my baby boy Prince,” the professional basketball player, 28, captioned a Thursday, December 12, Instagram upload. “You’re already 3, I remember holding you when you were born and telling you how amazing of a baby you are. Every day you continue to surprise me with your development, your love and your big heart. Your smile is one that lights up every room you are in. I thank God every day for picking me to be your father. May God continue to bless you each and everyday son. I love you.”

In the social media upload, the toddler smiled in a hallway while holding a red balloon and a bag.

The athlete, who also shares True, 20 months, with Khloé Kardashian, is “a very involved father” to his son, a source told Us Weekly exclusively in February. “During the basketball season, it’s challenging,” the insider added.

For Prince’s 2nd birthday, the Cleveland Cavaliers player shared a photo of his “twin” holding a basketball, writing, “Happy birthday to my son Prince, so blessed the man upstairs chose me to be your pops. You’re my motivation every day. Daddy loves you so much!!!

Thompson and Craig, also 28, broke up when she was six months pregnant with their son. The power forward went on to date Kardashian, 35, and they welcomed their daughter in April 2018 days after news broke that he was unfaithful to the reality star. In February, Thompson and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star called it quits after he cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s then best friend Jordyn Woods.

Since then, the former couple have been coparenting True — and taking tips from Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. “I definitely take a lot of learning from [them],” the Revenge Body host told Us exclusively in July. “They do such a seamless job at it, but I’m still … fresh.”

Three months later, the E! personality opened up about how “hard” it is to coparent with her ex. “It’s not easy for me,” Khloé admitted in an October episode of Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast. “It would be easier for me to keep my daughter away and be like, ‘No, because you hurt me.’ But he never hurt True. Him and I have our own relationship, and then Tristan and True have theirs. I will never come in-between that, I don’t believe in that.”