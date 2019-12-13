Doting dad! Tristan Thompson has two children and hasn’t hesitated to speak lovingly about the little ones.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player became a first-time father in December 2016, when he and his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig welcomed their son, Prince.

In February 2019, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that the athlete made an effort to be there for his baby boy.

“Tristan is a very involved father in Prince’s life,” the insider said. “But during the basketball season, it’s challenging.”

Thompson and Khloé Kardashian started dating while Craig was still expecting, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s own pregnancy announcement came a year after Prince arrived.

“My greatest dream realized!” the Strong Looks Better Naked author wrote on Instagram in December 2017. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!”

The E! personality added: “Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!”

News broke that the basketball player had cheated on Kardashian days before she gave birth in April 2018. They stayed together after True’s arrival, but split in February 2019 after Thompson was unfaithful with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

Keep scrolling to see the sweet things the Canadian athlete has said about his son and daughter over the years.