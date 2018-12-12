Doting dad! Tristan Thompson took the opportunity to publicly gush over his eldest child, Prince, via Instagram on Wednesday, December 12, in honor of the tot’s second birthday.

“Happy birthday to my son Prince, so blessed the man upstairs chose me to be your pops,” the 27-year-old NBA star wrote alongside a series of photos, including one of the curly-headed cutie holding tight to a basketball nearly as big as himself. “You’re my motivation everyday. Daddy loves you so much!!! 👑❤️❤️❤️❤️ #MyTwin”

In a second picture, Thompson’s little boy — whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig — sports a large smile as he sits in a car seat. (The athlete and Craig broke up when she was six months pregnant.)

As for Thompson’s current girlfriend, Khloé Kardashian, a source told Us Weekly that “she’s in Cleveland” and “has been there for a bit,” adding, “Tristan has a game tonight at home, so they don’t have anything big planned, but they will do dinner after to celebrate” Prince’s birthday.

Last month, Kardashian, 34, slammed gossip that claimed she was the reason Thompson left Craig.

“U staged pics so everyone would see you with T at the Bel Air hotel a day after Jordy gave birth,” a Twitter user wrote to the reality star. “U could have been classy & made it a private moment between parents.”

Kardashian chimed in: “What are you even talking about. Their son was born December 12th [2016.] These images were taken many months later. And baby girl, i have been wearing those rings way longer than I’ve known TT. Get your facts straight.”

Earlier that same day, the Strong Looks Better Naked author — who welcomed her first child, True, with Thompson in April amid a cheating scandal surrounding him — also shut down the rumors.

“PS he never left ANYONE for me,” she wrote in the comment section of a since-deleted Instagram post. “I have said this before but as I have learned the truth isn’t as exciting as a lie. So the lie is what gets traction. The truth seems to get buried and ignored. Either way, it’s all love and peace over here.”

