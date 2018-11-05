KUWTK

Khloe Kardashian: Tristan Thompson Is ‘Lucky I Was 9 Months Pregnant’ During His Cheating Scandal

Khloé Kardashian won’t hold back. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star fired off a series of tweets as her boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal played out on the Sunday, November 4, episode.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Alessio Botticelli/GC Images; Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

“Thank God a camera was NOT with me in Cleveland!!! I won’t put in writing what I did but let’s just say he’s LUCKY I was 9 months pregnant,” tweeted the 34-year-old, who gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True, in April, just a few days after news of the NBA player’s infidelity made headlines.

Kardashian acknowledged that she is “proud” that her family is “strong and brave enough to be vulnerable,” but she wishes their E! reality series would air in real time.

“This episode is about 7 months old and it’s a lot to relive all over again,” she noted. “But maybe I need to.”

When one fan asked the Good American designer whether Thompson, 27, was watching the episode with her, she responded, “He probably should huh?” A second viewer wrote that she was “trying to remain positive” about the drama, to which Kardashian replied, “Hahaha baby, I’m about to get pissed again too! Lol you are talking me down.”

In the episode, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner texted one another about Thompson’s scandal in a family group chat. Kylie, 21, was the first to break the news to Khloé.

“I can’t believe Kylie thought she would hurt my feelings,” the former Kocktails With Khloé host tweeted. “I needed to see what was happening and better from my family [than] by someone else.”

Khloé went on to tweet that she “may forgive but forgetting is not possible.” She told her 26.2 million Twitter followers, “I still remember the pain of that. But God prepared me for this and gave me strength so my baby True wasn’t affected. I was strong enough to put my feelings aside so she only felt love!! Nothing else.”

Kourtney, 39, showed love for the Revenge Body host after the episode ended. “There is Nobody like @khloekardashian , she is one of the strongest women i know. I am proud to call her my sister and soul mate,” she tweeted, to which Khloé responded, “Awwwww we are one kourt!!!! I love you!!!! Purely and completely!!!”

