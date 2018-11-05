Khloé Kardashian won’t hold back. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star fired off a series of tweets as her boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal played out on the Sunday, November 4, episode.

“Thank God a camera was NOT with me in Cleveland!!! I won’t put in writing what I did but let’s just say he’s LUCKY I was 9 months pregnant,” tweeted the 34-year-old, who gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True, in April, just a few days after news of the NBA player’s infidelity made headlines.

Oh well thank God a camera was NOT with me in Cleveland!!! I won’t put in writing what I did but let’s just say he’s LUCKY I was9 months pregnant 😏 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 5, 2018

Kardashian acknowledged that she is “proud” that her family is “strong and brave enough to be vulnerable,” but she wishes their E! reality series would air in real time.

“This episode is about 7 months old and it’s a lot to relive all over again,” she noted. “But maybe I need to.”

I love filming for the show and I am proud that we are all strong and brave enough to be vulnerable BUT we have to start airing shows closer to real time. This episode is about 7 months old and it’s a lot to relive all over again But maybe I need to 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 5, 2018

When one fan asked the Good American designer whether Thompson, 27, was watching the episode with her, she responded, “He probably should huh?” A second viewer wrote that she was “trying to remain positive” about the drama, to which Kardashian replied, “Hahaha baby, I’m about to get pissed again too! Lol you are talking me down.”

He probably should huh? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 5, 2018

Hahaha baby, I’m about to get pissed again too! Lol you are talking me down — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 5, 2018

In the episode, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner texted one another about Thompson’s scandal in a family group chat. Kylie, 21, was the first to break the news to Khloé.

“I can’t believe Kylie thought she would hurt my feelings,” the former Kocktails With Khloé host tweeted. “I needed to see what was happening and better from my family [than] by someone else.”

I can’t believe Kylie thought she would hurt my feelings 😩 I needed to see what was happening and better from my family then by someone else #KUWTK — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 5, 2018

Khloé went on to tweet that she “may forgive but forgetting is not possible.” She told her 26.2 million Twitter followers, “I still remember the pain of that. But God prepared me for this and gave me strength so my baby True wasn’t affected. I was strong enough to put my feelings aside so she only felt love!! Nothing else.”

Oh my God my heart is racing! So crazy how emotions never die! You may forgive but forgetting is not possible #KUWTK — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 5, 2018

Ugh that was a hard hard interview to do. I still remember the pain of that. But God prepared me for this and gave me strength so my baby True wasn’t affected. I was strong enough to put my feelings aside so she only felt love!! Nothing else — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 5, 2018

Kourtney, 39, showed love for the Revenge Body host after the episode ended. “There is Nobody like @khloekardashian , she is one of the strongest women i know. I am proud to call her my sister and soul mate,” she tweeted, to which Khloé responded, “Awwwww we are one kourt!!!! I love you!!!! Purely and completely!!!”

There is Nobody like @khloekardashian , she is one of the strongest women i know. I am proud to call her my sister and soul mate. https://t.co/vqvBMiGJ98 — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) November 5, 2018

Awwwww we are one kourt!!!! I love you!!!! Purely and completely!!! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 5, 2018

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!