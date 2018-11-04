The scandal of the century erupted on the Sunday, November 4, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians as Khloé Kardashian went into labor shortly after hearing about Tristan Thompson‘s cheating.

The episode began with a calm moment of ignorant bliss. “Tristan is on the road,” said a very pregnant Khloé while filming herself bouncing on a birthing ball in her and Tristan’s Cleveland home. She later added, “All I do is sit on this birthing ball.” Her final days of pregnancy appeared serene up until the news broke of Tristan’s infidelity.

“There’s a video of Tristan making out with a girl last night. I know Khloé’s gonna die,” uttered Kim Kardashian, who received a text with the news while filming for Keeping Up. In a testimonial, Kourtney Kardashian admitted, “This is really shocking and obviously heartbreaking. The whole thing makes me disgusted.” When Kendall Jenner received word, she angrily commented that Tristan was an “idiot.”

Kylie Broke the News to Khloé

Khloé eventually discovered the news of her baby daddy’s affair from Kylie Jenner. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul admitted, “No one had the courage to tell Khloé because she was days away from giving birth,” adding, “I’m the one who told Khloé. … She should hear from one of us versus on the internet.”

Khloe Tried to Give Birth in L.A.

Later, while on the phone with Khloé, Kim asked her sister if she wanted to come back to L.A. for the birth of her daughter, True Thompson. Khloé admitted that she indeed did want to leave Cleveland, adding pragmatically, “I need to figure that out. … I need to ask if I can travel.” In a panic, Khloé then told Kim over the phone, “I can’t be calm. Not right now.”

Khloé Kicked Tristan Out

It was later revealed, via a text to Kendall, that Khloé had booted Tristan out of their shared home. As if the current situation wasn’t bad enough, Kim then implied that Tristan’s cheating had gone far beyond just one instance. Kim told mom Kris Jenner, “So many more stories came out. So many friends are calling me with so many more things.”

Quickly after the news broke, Kris discovered that Khloé was in labor. Upon receiving the news, the momager grabbed her purse, called Khloé’s doctor and hopped on a private plane headed to Cleveland. While on the phone with Kim, Khloé revealed her hopes for the birth saying, “Everyone wants me to make a decision right this second and I just want to go and give birth and try to enjoy this. … As crazy as that sounds I want to enjoy this with him. … I don’t want anyone to talk about it and make him uncomfortable and make me uncomfortable”

The episode concluded with Kim, Kourtney and Malika Haqq waiting for their private plane to Cleveland. Anxiously, Kourtney admitted, “It’s going to be hard to look at [Tristan] or be in the same room as him.” Kim added that she wanted to tell Tristan, “To be continued motherf–ker. It’s not over.”

The preview clip for next week’s episode included a shot of Kim venting about Tristan after she unfollowed him on Instagram. Kim revealed, “He said I’m trying to start stuff and I’m an instigator.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!