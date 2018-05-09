Real talk. Tristan Thompson opened up about his newborn daughter, True, with Khloé Kardashian, for the first time since the reality star gave birth in mid-April.

“She’s doing good,” the NBA star said during an appearance on the Road Trippin podcast on Wednesday, May 9. “Baby True is eating, sleeping, and s—tting. That’s all they do.”

Thompson, 27, and Kardashian, 33, welcomed their baby girl on April 12, two days after footage of the Cleveland Cavaliers star with multiple other women surfaced. Thompson also shares son Prince, nearly 17 months, with his ex Jordan Craig. He spoke on the podcast about the difference between raising a son and a daughter.

“I think with a girl, you’re just so much more emotionally like … With a boy, it’s just like, ‘Hey, man. You’ll be alright, man. Stop crying,’” Thompson said. “But with True, it’s like, ‘True, it’s gonna be OK. You know, we’re right here. Daddy’s here to feed you. It’s me! Look, yeah!’ It’s way different, but it’s fun, though … It changes you.”

The NBA star also revealed that he does not “baby talk” his children.

“I talk to her like an adult, because I was told that if they get used to that, then in public you have to do that,” he explained.

A source told Us Weekly on Wednesday that Thompson was “absolutely devastated that he had hurt and betrayed Khloé” after news of his infidelity broke and “broke down crying in her hospital room after she had given birth to True.”

“Khloé has always said that everything happens for a reason, but absolutely loves Tristan,” the source explained. “He actually told Khloé he was relieved that it had come out, and that he thinks subconsciously he wanted to get caught.”

Us Weekly confirmed on May 4 that the pair were “fully back together.” They were spotted together at lunch in Cleveland for the first time since the scandal on the same day.

