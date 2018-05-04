Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are ‘Fully Back Together’

Khloé Kardashian has put the past in the past when it comes to Tristan Thompson. An insider confirms exclusively to Us Weekly that the pair are “fully back together,” despite his cheating scandal. Just two days before the couple welcomed their daughter True Thompson on April 12, photos and videos surfaced showing Thompson, 27, kissing other woman. Us Weekly later confirmed that he was cheating with at least five different women.

However, the new mother, 33, is not leaving Cleveland and feels “the whole world is against Tristan,” our source adds. “No one in her world is supporting Tristan and she’s still in love with him.”

Our insider also confirms that she has seen all of the photos and videos of her boyfriend with other women. Photos published by The Shade Room showed him entering a hotel on April 7 with Instagram model Lani Blair, while a video posted by TMZ on April 10 showed the Cavaliers forward kissing two different women in Washington D.C. in October.

“Those around Khloé are trying to be as supportive to her as they can. It’s hard because if everyone distances themselves from Tristan, they’ll risk losing Khloé,” the insider also notes. “Luckily there’s this buffer time. She always planned to stay in Cleveland the first three months. Now with Tristan in the playoffs for possibly another month, no decision needs to be made right now.”

Kris Jenner appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres show on Friday, May 4, and shed light on the situation, getting choked up talking about the tough time her daughter has been going through.

“I’m so proud of that kid. I get choked up because she’s such a good mom and honestly I get so emotional,” she shared. “I was in Cleveland last week, it was snowing, and she was all nestled in the nursery and the baby. She’s just concentrating on that, just being a mom, her baby and that’s what her sisters are doing as well. She’s so excited about motherhood and trying to get the nursing thing down, which is a little tricky. She’s trying, she’s really trying. That was a little bit tricky when I was there … She’s figuring it out one day at a time, she’s just the best mom already. That baby is so cute, little True.”

