Taking it one day at a time. Kris Jenner says that Khloé Kardashian is doing “amazing” as a new mom — despite Tristan Thompson’s “unexpected” cheating scandal.

“I’m so proud of that kid. I get choked up because she’s such a good mom and honestly I get so emotional,” Jenner, 62, said as she held back tears on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which airs Friday, May 4.

“I was in Cleveland last week, it was snowing, and she was all nestled in the nursery and the baby. She’s just concentrating on that, just being a mom, her baby and that’s what her sisters are doing as well. She’s so excited about motherhood and trying to get the nursing thing down, which is a little tricky. She’s trying, she’s really trying. That was a little bit tricky when I was there,” she continued. “She’s figuring it out one day at a time, she’s just the best mom already. That baby is so cute, little True.”

Jenner’s appearance comes one week after Kim Kardashian told DeGeneres that Thompson’s affairs were “f—ked up.” Just days before Khloé gave birth to daughter True, photos and video of the NBA player appearing to kiss other women surfaced. Once the news broke, Jenner and the Selfish author immediately left L.A. for Ohio.

“I think we do what we always do and that’s spring into action with love. We all hopped on a plane and flew to Cleveland because that’s what we know to do,” Jenner told the daytime host. “I’m there to support my kids no matter what happens. I just do the best I can, just like anybody else would for their family. There’s a lot of us and we all get together and we do things together and we’re a force to be reckoned with.”

Jenner noted that Khloé was set to give birth that week as is — and she “gave birth within hours” of her and Kim arriving.

“It was crazy. It was very exciting though at the same time. I think it was all sort of simultaneously happening,” the momager recalled, laughing. “I brought the doctor. And then we were calling from the plane. They said she just got her epidural — I didn’t think we would make it. You can’t write this stuff!”

As Us Weekly previously reported, Jenner wanted Khloé to leave Ohio as soon as the doctors allowed her to fly again. As of now, the new mom has remained in Cleveland. Last month, a source told Us that she is still “undecided” about the future of their relationship.

