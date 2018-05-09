Back on her workout grind! Khloé Kardashian headed to the gym in Cleveland on Tuesday, May 8, nearly one month after she gave birth to her birth to her daughter, True, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author, 33, opened up about her post-baby body on Tuesday after she was spotted pushing her baby girl in a stroller a few days earlier.

“I couldn’t believe how big my booty looked!” Kardashian wrote on her app. “I can’t wait to tone up again and get my body back to where it was.”

Scroll through to see photos of Kardashian’s trip to the gym: