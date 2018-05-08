Dad on duty. Tristan Thompson is focusing on being the best parent he can be after news broke that he cheated on girlfriend Khloé Kardashian during her pregnancy.

“Tristan has been an amazing father to True,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that the 27-year-old basketball player has “really stepped it up.”

Kardashian, 33, gave birth to the couple’s first child on April 12, two days after Us confirmed Thompson’s infidelity. The Cleveland Cavaliers player was caught kissing model Lani Blair at a New York City bar on April 7 and the pair were later seen walking into Thompson’s hotel together. On April 10, TMZ revealed footage of the NBA star kissing two different women in Washington, D.C. in October.

An insider previously told Us that the Good American designer and Thompson are “fully back together” following the high-profile scandal.

“No one in her world is supporting Tristan and she’s still in love with him … The family is trying to be as supportive as they can,” the source added. “It’s hard because if [they] distance themselves from Tristan, they’ll risk losing Khloé.”

The Revenge Body host has publicly supported Thompson following the scandal. The pair stepped out together in Cleveland on May 4 and Kardashian cheered Thompson on during his game against the Toronto Raptors the next day.

Although the Strong Looks Better Naked author has yet to address the situation, sister Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner both appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show one week apart to share an update.

“Poor Khloé … Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f—ked up,” Kim, 37, said on April 30. “We really were rooting for Khloé and we still are. You know, she’s so strong and she’s doing the best she can. It’s a really bad situation, all over.”

The family matriarch, 62, also weighed in on the scandal while chatting with DeGeneres, 60, on May 4. “I’m so proud of that kid. I get choked up because she’s such a good mom and honestly I get so emotion,” Jenner gushed. “I was in Cleveland last week, it was snowing, and she was all nestled in the nursery and the baby. She’s just concentrating on that, just being a mom, her baby and that’s what her sisters are doing as well.”

Added the Kardashian-Jenner Communications CEO: “She’s so excited about motherhood and trying to get the nursery thing down, which is a little tricky. She’s trying, she’ll really trying … She’s figuring it out one day at a time, she’s just the best mom already. That baby is so cute, little True.”

