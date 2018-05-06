Cheering him on! Khloé Kardashian was reportedly in attendance at the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Raptors game to support her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, on Saturday, May 5.

According to TMZ, the reality TV star was spotted on the sidelines at the Quick Loans Arena in Cleveland while being escorted by security and wearing a leopard print duster and large sunglasses. The Good American Founder was there to cheer on Thomspon as his team beat the Raptors 105 to 103.

The outing comes just weeks after Us Weekly confirmed Thompson cheated on the Revenge Body host while she was pregnant. Kardashian, 33, gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson, on April 12. Kardashian, 33, and Thompson, 27, were spotted together for the first time since the news broke while having lunch together with friends at a restaurant in Ohio, on Friday, May 4.

An insider confirmed exclusively to Us on Friday that the pair are “fully back together” following the scandal. “No one in her world is supporting Tristan and she’s still in love with him,” the source told Us, adding that she feels as if “the whole world is against Tristan.”

The couple’s relationship status was unknown at first after photos and videos surfaced showing Thompson kissing other women during Kardashian’s pregnancy. The Shade Room published photos of him entering a hotel on April 7 with Instagram model Lani Blair, and TMZ shared a video on April 10 of the NBA star kissing two different women in Washington D.C. in October. Us Weekly later confirmed that he was cheating with at least five different women during their relationship.

While the Strong Looks Better Naked has kept mum on the situation, her family members have been speaking out about it. “Poor Khloé … Like I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f—ked up,” sister Kim Kardashian said about the scandal on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on April 30. “We really were rooting for Khloé and we still are, you know, she’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over.”

Kris Jenner appeared on the show on Friday and opened up about her daughter. “I’m so proud of that kid. I get choked up because she’s such a good mom and honestly I get so emotional,” she told DeGeneres. “I was in Cleveland last week, it was snowing, and she was all nestled in the nursery and the baby. She’s just concentrating on that, just being a mom, her baby and that’s what her sisters are doing as well. She’s so excited about motherhood and trying to get the nursing thing down, which is a little tricky. She’s trying, she’s really trying. That was a little bit tricky when I was there … She’s figuring it out one day at a time, she’s just the best mom already. That baby is so cute, little True.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!