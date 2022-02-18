Out to eat! Tristan Thompson adorably took his 3-year-old daughter, True, to dinner.

“My favorite type of date nights,” the NBA player, 30, captioned a Thursday, February 17, Instagram Story video of himself sitting beside his and ex Khloé Kardashian’s little one. After True took a bite, her dad kissed her cheek.

Earlier that same day, the Strong Looks Better Naked author, 37, posted two selfies with True in an Instagram slideshow captioned, “My Forever.”

Dash Dolls alum Malika Haqq commented on the social media upload that it “doesn’t get much better.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum welcomed True with Thompson in April 2018, days after news broke that the athlete had cheated on her with multiple women. While the on-again, off-again couple stayed together at the time, they split in February of the following year when the power forward kissed Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend Jordyn Woods.

The duo reconciled in 2020 while quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic, only to call it quits in June 2021. Thompson, who also shares son Prince, 5, with Jordan Craig, was sued by fit model Maralee Nichols that same month for child support.

When news broke of the lawsuit in December 2021, the former Cleveland Cavaliers player denied his paternity. Thompson confirmed in January that he is the father of Nichols’ now-2-month-old, whose name the Texas native, 31, has yet to reveal.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” the professional basketball player told his Instagram followers last month. “Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that Kardashian feels “stronger” amid the scandal, explaining that she will “continue to coparent” with Thompson while “focusing on herself, her business and her daughter.”

While the former Revenge Body host has yet to directly address the news, she did post cryptic quotes via Instagram in January, including: “Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies.”

Kardashian’s ex-husband, Lamar Odom, however, called Thompson “corny” later that same month. “I haven’t been fortunate enough to reach out to her,” the retired athlete, 42, told TMZ at the time. “She’s gonna be all right. She’s a strong girl. What would I say to her? Just to be strong, keep her faith in God and be strong for her daughter.”

