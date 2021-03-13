Parenting Prince! Tristan Thompson has been coparenting with ex Jordan Craig since she gave birth to their baby boy in December 2016.

The little one arrived after the former couple called it quits. In September 2016, Us Weekly confirmed that the professional basketball player had moved on with Khloé Kardashian.

The pair denied speculation in July 2019 that Thompson had cheated on Craig with the Revenge Body host. “When I met Khloé, I was SINGLE,” the Canada native tweeted. “The negative comments that are constantly being directed towards her are unnecessary. She does not deserve all this backlash for my wrongdoings. Both Khloé and Jordan have been nothing but great mothers to my kids.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star announced in December 2017 that she was pregnant with Thompson’s second child. “My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby,” the E! personality captioned a baby bump photo at the time. “I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author went on to write, “Tristan, thank you for loving me the way you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen. Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, thank you for making me a MOMMY!!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time. Thank you for making me so happy my love!”

Days ahead of daughter True’s April 2018 arrival, news broke that the athlete had cheated on Kardashian with multiple women. While the on-again, off-again couple ultimately got back together following the scandal, Thompson was unfaithful again in February 2019. He hooked up with Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend Jordyn Woods at the time.

In August 2020, a source told Us that Kardashian was “back together” with the NBA player and would “love” to give True a sibling.

The reality star broached the subject with Thompson during a February 2021 KUWTK episode, saying, “True’s getting older, and I feel like it’s now time to have another kid.”

The power forward replied, “Yup. That’s what I like to hear. I’m all for it. I think it’s gonna work.” He went on to say that he had “always wanted four kids.”

Thompson has a close bond with his daughter and has also shared many sweet shots with Prince over the years. From birthday parties to vacations, keep scrolling to see Thompson and Craig spending time with their little one.