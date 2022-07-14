A complicated timeline. Kardashian viewers are reeling from the news of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s second child, but when did the former couple learn they were expanding their family? Us Weekly is breaking down the timeline, which includes his very public paternity scandal.

Thompson, who is the father of son Prince with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, and Kardashian were first linked in 2016, going on to welcome daughter True in 2018. Following two cheating scandals, they split in February 2019. They reconciled, however, in 2020 amid the coronavirus quarantine. The athlete, however, was then unfaithful again, meeting Maralee Nichols in December 2020.

“We did not have a serious ongoing relationship. We saw each other sporadically between December 2020 and March 13, 2021,” Thompson wrote in legal documents. ”[Maralee] told me that she had been involved with other athletes and understood the limitations of our relationship; to wit, that we might see each other on a sporadic basis for consensual sex only.”

He added that they communicated via Snapchat. “We did not have any dates in the traditional sense at any time; there were no dining at restaurants, going to movies, traveling or any other indicia of a normalized relationship,” he stated. “There was only Snapchats of ‘where’ and ‘what time’ we would hook up and what hotels would be used.”

That March, the basketball player and Nichols conceived a child. While they were involved in a months-long legal battle over the paternity, Kardashian wasn’t clued in until the lawsuit was made public in December 2021 — the same month Thompson and Nichols’ son, Theo, was born.

“I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you are not even going to give me a f–king heads-up before the rest of the world? It is just an additional slap in my face. It is humiliating. I am embarrassed. I would prefer to be alone than to be around people,” the Good American designer said on a June 2022 episode of The Kardashians. “I am replaying every event, every grand gesture, every trip [and] every date. All of that was a lie. How were you able to not saying something? I feel just not really in my own body. These things are just happening and I am going through the motions. But when things happen to you a couple of times, you become immune to them. Which is really sad.”

Less than one month after the episode aired, news broke that Kardashian and Thompson are expecting baby No. 2 via surrogate.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” her rep told Us Weekly. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

Scroll through for a complete timeline: