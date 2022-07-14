Still icy? Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship is all business amid news that they’re expecting their second child via surrogate.

“Khloé and Tristan are not back together,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that the exes “have not spoken since December outside of coparenting matters.” (The former couple already share 4-year-old daughter True.)

Us confirmed on Wednesday, July 13, that the Kardashians star, 38, and the NBA player, 31, are expecting baby No. 2 despite having gone their separate ways in summer of 2021. The twosome previously agreed to have Thompson as Kardashian’s sperm donor as she worked toward expanding her family.

While their romantic situation has changed since their June 2021 split — and Thompson has fathered another child with Maralee Nichols — the Good American cofounder’s plan to become a mother for the second time remained the same.

“The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December,” the insider tells Us, referring to Thompson’s paternity scandal with Nichols, which came to light last year.

The Canada native confirmed in January that he is the father of Nichols’ son, Theo, and publicly apologized to Kardashian at the same time as they were still an item when he conceived the baby.

“I am replaying every event, every grand gesture, every trip [and] every date. All of that was a lie,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author confessed during a June episode of The Kardashians while reflecting on the scandal. “Everything is an act of betrayal. Everything is a lie. Everything is manipulation [and] it is deceit. Did Tristan have every opportunity to tell me? Yes. Was Tristan going to tell me if there wasn’t a baby involved? Absolutely not. And that shows a lot about his character. The entire thing is despicable.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s rep commented on the surrogacy on Wednesday, telling Us in a statement, “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November.”

The statement continued: “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

The former E! personality previously opened up about her IVF journey on KUWTK before its end in 2021. “I’m gonna need you,” Kardashian told Thompson during a February 2021 episode. “We have to line it up with your schedule so I can make embryos with my frozen eggs. … I think I’m ready to do the whole pregnancy thing again. This process might take time. I have no idea. I want to be prepared.”

Romantically, Kardashian has moved on from the Chicago Bulls player with Us confirming last month that she is dating a private equity investor. Thompson, for his part, is also the father of 5-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig.

