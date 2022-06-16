Not holding back. Cameras were rolling when Khloé Kardashian found out that Tristan Thompson was being sued for child support by Maralee Nichols — and the reality star gave a raw look at her reaction.

During the Thursday, June 16, episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Khloé, 37, started to cry after Kim Kardashian alerted her of the lawsuit. “What? What the f–k is this?” the Good American cofounder asked before confirming that she wasn’t aware of the news. “No. What the f–k. Oh, my God. This cannot be happening.”

Kim, 41, went on to reveal that she contacted the athlete, 31, to ask whether he told his then-girlfriend about his legal issues. Her younger sister replied, “Can you text this to me? I need to f–king see the screenshot. Let me f–king call him. I can’t f–king believe this.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author noted that she just wanted “the truth” from Tristan as she started to sob. Kim attempted to comfort Khloé before signaling for the cameras to stop filming their phone call.

“Everything is going to be OK. No matter what, everything is going to be OK. We really thought he had changed. Like, I was his biggest supporter. But if this isn’t more clear, the most clear situation, I don’t know what is,” the Skims founder said as the crew turned off their cameras.

In December 2021, Us Weekly confirmed that the NBA player was being sued by Maralee, 31, who claimed at the time that she was pregnant with Tristan’s child. According to court documents, Tristan recalled an encounter between him and the fitness model in March 2021 — while he was still dating Khloé. After requesting genetic testing, the Chicago Bulls star took to social media in January to confirm that he is the father of his and Maralee’s now-6-month-old son,​​ Theo. (Tristan and the former Revenge Body host called it quits in June 2021.)

Following the scandal, Khloé opened up about still believing her ex-boyfriend is a “good person” to have in her life. “It’s sad because, like, there’s so many good sides to him as well, but no one gets to see those ’cause they’re all overshadowed by, like, the personal stuff that’s going on between him and I,” she explained on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in May.

During Thursday’s Kardashians episode, the California native revealed she wasn’t ruling out her search for The One. “No matter what you go through, you are going to be OK. One day I will have the fairy tale that I hope to have,” Khloé, who shares 4-year-old daughter True with Tristan, added.

Scroll down for Khloé’s candid response to Tristan’s paternity drama: