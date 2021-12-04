Keeping up with the drama. Tristan Thompson’s life in the limelight has been filled with controversy — from cheating scandals and paternity claims to high-profile breakups.

The Sacramento Kings player joined the NBA in 2011, but it wasn’t until he started seeing Khloé Kardashian in August 2016 that his personal life became so public.

Thompson’s past relationship with Jordan Craig became a hot topic as news broke in September 2016 of his romance with Kardashian. While Thompson claimed that he and Craig were over way before he was set up with the reality star, Craig’s pregnancy caused speculation about the timing.

After the birth of his son, Prince, in December 2016, Thompson’s ex-girlfriend claimed that his relationship with Kardashian caused her grief amid the pregnancy. Craig alleged in court documents from November 2018 that the NBA player paid her $112,000 to not hook up with other men after he was already seeing the TV personality.

Thompson and Kardashian’s dating timeline was also called into question, with a source exclusively telling Us Weekly in June 2019, “Jordan does question the timing of Khloé’s very public timeline of events during that time, in which she insisted that she was unaware that Tristan had dumped her for Khloé.”

At the time, both Thompson and Kardashian denied that they were together while he was still romantically involved with Craig.

However, that wasn’t the only time that Thompson was accused of cheating. In fact, his February 2019 hookup with Jordyn Woods resulted in his first breakup with Kardashian. While the pair, who share daughter True, reconnected in August 2020, Us confirmed in June 2021 that they had again called it quits.

Relationship drama appears to follow Thompson, who has been accused more than once of parenting children with various women. In December 2021, Us exclusively confirmed that Maralee Nichols welcomed a baby whom she claimed was fathered by the Canada native.

In court documents obtained by Us, Thompson acknowledged having sex with the trainer — whom he spent time with at his 30th birthday celebration — multiple times. He also requested there be genetic testing ordered to determine paternity.

Scroll down to see all of Thompson’s controversial moments: