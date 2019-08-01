



Setting the record straight. Tristan Thompson stood up for his ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian five months after their split.

The athlete, 28, shut down rumors that he was still with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, with whom he shares 2-year-old son Prince, at the time that he began dating Kardashian, 35. “When I met Khloe I was SINGLE,” he tweeted on Wednesday, July 31. “The negative comments that are constantly being directed towards her are unnecessary. She does not deserve all this backlash for my wrong doings.”

Thompson went on to applaud his exes for their coparenting efforts. “Both Khloè [sic] and Jordan have been nothing but great mothers to my kids,” he wrote. Kardashian and the Cleveland Cavaliers player, who broke up in February amid his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods, are parents of 15-month-old daughter True.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said her piece in June when she denied knowing whether Thompson was with Craig, 28, when they began dating in late 2016. “MY TRUTH IS: I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me. A mutual friend set us up,” she wrote via her Instagram Story. “After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship.”

The NBA player alleged that his relationship with the model “was over long before we met,” according to Kardashian. “He had me talk with his most inner circle,” she explained. “He showed me physical [proof] (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met.”

The Revenge Body host noted that she “believed and trusted” Thompson at the time. “If for any reason this is NOT in fact the truth, I am so completely and utterly sorry that TRISTAN and his inner circle would lie on something like this!” she wrote. “I pray my truth is in-fact that. Lord knows I pray but now, I really don’t know what to believe. Truthfully, from the deepest parts of my soul I am sorry! I’m sorry for any pain that has been created either way. No woman deserves to go through anything like this! This is MY TRUTH.”

Craig, for her part, claimed in court documents filed in November 2018 that news of Thompson’s relationship with Kardashian “brought an enormous amount of negative, unwanted attention and stress into my life, and more critically, into my pregnancy.”

