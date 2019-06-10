Not everyone wants to keep up with the Kardashians. Tristan Thompson’s ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, claimed in court documents that the NBA player’s relationship with a woman believe to be Khloé Kardashian had a negative effect on her pregnancy.

Thompson, 28, started dating Kardashian in August 2016, while Craig was pregnant with the Cleveland Cavaliers’ star’s son. In paperwork obtained by Radar Online, Craig, who discovered she was pregnant in April 2016, claimed that seeing photos of Thompson with another women upset her. (The reality star wasn’t named in the docs.)

“Their relationship went viral and everything took a turn for the worst,” Craig stated in the court documents filed as part of her demand for more child support in November 2018. “Every day several articles were published worldwide mocking my new unfortunate reality and my pregnancy would now become one of the most popular gossip headlines due to the woman Tristan was now publicly dating during my pregnancy.”

Craig added that the unwarranted attention “brought an enormous amount of negative, unwanted attention and stress into my life, and more critically, into my pregnancy.”

“My obstetrician ordered me to be on bed rest due to high levels of stress that eventually caused me to have serious pregnancy complications,” the paperwork stated.

Craig gave birth to son Prince in December 2016. According to his ex, Thompson had only seen the pair’s 2-year-old son nine times as of November 2018.

“I cannot force Tristan to be a father. I have been and will continue to be the sole caretaker of our son,” Craig stated in the aforementioned court docs. “It is my pleasure to care for him daily and tend to his needs.”

According to Radar, Thompson and Craig came to an agreement regarding child support in May, with the basketball pro agreeing to pay $40,000 to his ex per month. He was also ordered to pay Craig $200,000 for retroactive child support.

Thompson became a father for the second time in April 2018 when Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True. Days before the reality star went into labor, news broke that he was unfaithful to Kardashian during her pregnancy. Nearly a year later, Thompson made headlines for infidelity again — cheating on the Good American cofounder with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods. Kardashian and Thompson called it quits in February 2019 after the news broke.

Thompson and Kardashian have yet to publicly comment on Craig’s claims. Us Weekly has reached out to their reps for a comment.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!