It’s officially been one year since Tristan Thompson was caught cheating on a then-pregnant Khloé Kardashian, but the reality star’s Instagram continues to provide insight into her look on love.

“You will always find love draining if you date people you have to raise,” a quote shared by the 34-year-old Good American cofounder on Tuesday, April 9, read.

A second post stated, “Be the moon and inspire people even when you’re far from full.”

Footage surfaced of the Cleveland Cavaliers player, now 28, kissing another woman at a New York City nightclub on April 10, 2018. Two days later, Kardashian would give birth to the couple’s daughter, True. Sources later confirmed to Us Weekly that the athlete was unfaithful with several different women during Kardashian’s pregnancy.

While an insider told Us at the time that Thompson was “incredibly remorseful” for his actions and didn’t “want to cause Khloe any more pain,” it was only a matter of time before history repeated itself. The NBA pro made headlines again in February after he was spotted kissing Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods at a house party. Kardashian and Thompson called it quits for good on February 19 after the scandal broke.

The 21-year-old model, who moved out of Jenner’s home after the incident, confirmed the twosome were together the night of the party during an interview on Red Table Talk.

“[There was] no passion, no nothing,” Woods told Jada Pinkett Smith on March 1. “He just kissed me … it was a kiss on the lips. No tongue … no making out.”

While Kardashian initially accused Woods of lying and called her the “reason [her] family broke up,” she later backtracked and blamed Thompson for their split.

“Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time,” Kardashian tweeted on March 2. “What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.”

More than two months later, a source told Us that the Revenge Body host is “doing really well.”

“She’s loving being a mom and happy to have the Jordyn and Tristan drama behind her,” the source said. “She’s looking forward to the future, not the past.”

