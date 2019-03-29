Khloé Kardashian is in high spirits these days, five weeks after then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson kissed Jordyn Woods. Having split with Thompson in the wake of that fateful night, the 34-year-old is focusing on raising the former couple’s daughter, 11-month-old True.

“Khloé is doing really well,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She’s loving being a mom and happy to have the Jordyn and Tristan drama behind her. She’s looking forward to the future, not the past.”

Woods, 21, was caught “making out” with Thompson, 28, at a Los Angeles party on February 19, later saying on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk show that sleeping with the Cleveland Cavaliers player was “never a thought” for her. After the party, Kardashian confronted Thompson about the kiss and broke things off. The NBA star had previously cheated on Kardashian with multiple women around the time of True’s birth.

Despite Thompson’s misdeeds, Kardashian won’t stop her ex from being a dad to their little girl. “True is such a blessing,” a source told Us earlier this month. “Khloé is grateful she has her daughter. She is never going to take True away from Tristan as long as he’s a good father to True and [does] his part. Khloé will always allow Tristan to be in True’s life as much as he can be.”

And while the reality star is leaving the drama behind her, mom Kris Jenner is finally addressing the cheating scandal, chatting about it on On Air With Ryan Seacrest on Friday, March 29. “First of all, I pray about it,” the 63-year-old said. “I really do. I find that, you know, just the spiritual side of me has to kick in because otherwise, you know, I feel like I wouldn’t survive.”

Jenner also explained that her children’s bond helps get them through tough times: “As challenging as some of these situations are, I think that because [my kids] have one another and they try to make really good decisions, that they’re gonna come out the other side with a lot of clarity and a lot of honesty and do what they feel like is the right thing. And I really trust all of my kids to make those good decisions.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

