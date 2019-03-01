Tristan Thompson may have lost his shot with Khloé Kardashian, but he won’t lose daughter True over his cheating scandal. A source tells Us Weekly that Kardashian, 34, won’t stop him from being a dad to their 10-month-old daughter.

“True is such a blessing,” the source exclusively tells Us. “Khloé is grateful she has her daughter. She is never going to take True away from Tristan as long as he’s a good father to True and [does] his part. Khloé will always allow Tristan to be in True’s life as much as he can be.”

The source adds: “She’s not a bitter or petty person. Khloé wants a healthy environment for True.”

The reality star split with Thompson, 27, after he confessed to cheating on her with Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s best friend. The Cleveland Cavaliers star was seen “making out” with Woods, 21, at a party on February 17. On Friday, March 1, Woods revealed in a Red Table Talk episode that the party was at Thompson’s house, but she contended that she does not have a relationship with Thompson and never slept with him.

Nevertheless, the kiss was apparently the last straw for Kardashian, after he also cheated on her with multiple women around the time of True’s birth in April 2018.

“Khloé really did everything she could to make the relationship with Tristan work and she recognizes that,” the new source explains. “They have a beautiful daughter, but she understands fully that Tristan is not the one. She knows a romantic relationship between the two of them is not possible, but she is committed to co-parenting True.”

A different source previously revealed that Thompson wasn’t sweating the scandal. “Tristan isn’t too worried about not seeing True or Khloé establishing new rules when it comes to coparenting,” the second source told Us on February 20. “He honestly doesn’t really care and was over it. He was never trying to win Khloé back.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

