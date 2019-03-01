Jordyn Woods Red Table Talk Interview 6 Things We Learned

Jordyn Woods feels “free” after breaking her silence regarding her relationship with Tristan Thompson, but Red Table Talk viewers are still reeling from her shocking interview.

Several sources told Us Weekly on February 19 that Woods, 21, was cozying up to Khloé Kardashian’s then-boyfriend, Thompson, 27, at a house party two days earlier. After staying mum on the situation, the model told her side of the story on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series on Friday, March 1. Here are six things we learned from the interview:

Why Jordyn Chose Red Table Talk

Woods’ father, John, worked on the Fresh Prince of Bel—Air alongside Will Smith. The 50-year-old actor gave Woods advice ahead of her interview with his wife. “What I want to say to you is the world attacks, it just happens,” Smith told Woods via FaceTime. “You are supported.”

The social media personality also noted that her family was affected by the scandal, including her younger sister who felt like she couldn’t go to school. (Woods’ father died in January 2017.)

“At this point, it’s gone to far. And enough is enough. And when the safety of the people I love is in jeopardy, I have to speak up,” she declared on Friday.

Jordyn Did Not Give Tristan a Lap Dance

“Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him,” Woods told Pinkett Smith. “It’s just … we’re all together. We’re in a group. Never once did we leave the public area [and] go to a bedroom [or] a bathroom.”

Jordyn’s Legs Were ‘Dangling’ Over Tristan’s

“My butt was never on him,” Woods clarified to Pinkett Smith. “My legs were dangling over, so I picked them up and put it onto the bottom of his legs.”

Jordyn Admits to Kissing Tristan

While Woods owned up to the fact that she and the NBA pro kissed on the lips as she was walking out, she claimed there was “no passion” and “no tongue.”

Jordyn Denies Sleeping With Tristan

The influencer adamantly denied having sex with Thompson, adding that it was “never a consideration.”

Jordyn Claims She Apologized to Khloé

“I did as much apologizing as I could do over the phone, over the text,” she told Pinkett Smith. “And until I get the opportunity to talk face-to-face, could she really feel, you know, what I was saying? But I reached out and the opportunity is there. I offered as much as I could — a lie detector test, anything, whatever makes you feel better is what I want. But at least they know it’s there.”

However, After the interview was released, Kardashian slammed Woods’ story.

“Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story,” the Good American designer tweeted on Friday. “BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

Woods also briefly addressed Kylie Jenner, her longtime best friend, simply noting that she has spoken to her since the news broke.

Watch the video above for more from Woods.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!