Shots fired. Just moments after Jordyn Woods’ interview aired on Red Table Talk, Khloé Kardashian took to Twitter to respond – and it wasn’t pretty.

“Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story,” the 34-year-old reality star tweeted. “BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!” (Woods claimed in the interview that she was not the reason for the split.)

Woods, 21, joined Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, breaking her silence for the first time since she was accused of hooking up with Tristan Thompson, Kardashian’s then-boyfriend, during an afterparty at his house on February 17. After the news broke, Kardashian called things off with Thompson, with whom she shares 10-month-old daughter True.

In the interview, Woods, who is best friends with Kylie Jenner, denied many of the claims made against her – specifically noting that they never slept together. “Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him,” she told Smith about her interaction with the 27-year-old NBA star. “It’s just … we’re all together. We’re in a group. Never once did we leave the public area [and] go to a bedroom [or] a bathroom.”

However, she said that when she went to leave around 7 a.m., he kissed her. “[There was] no passion, no nothing. He just kissed me … it was a kiss on the lips. No tongue … no making out,” Woods said, adding she spoke to Jenner and Kardashian the next morning and while she was honest about being at his house, she did not tell them anything happened because she was “trying to protect Khloé’s heart.”

The Good American cofounder feels “completely devastated” by the betrayal, a source told Us Weekly on February 19. “This is out of character for Jordyn and no one expected this to happen,” the insider noted. “Khloé loved Jordyn before this.”

