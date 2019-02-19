Totally heartbroken. Khloé Kardashian is “completely devastated” after discovering her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“This is out of character for Jordyn and no one expected this to happen,” the source adds.

Multiple insiders told Us on Tuesday, February 19, that the Cleveland Cavaliers star, 27, was spotted cozying up to Woods, 21, on Sunday, February 17. According to one insider, Thompson and the model, who has posed for Kardashian’s Good American brand, were “making out” at a house party.

“Khloé loved Jordyn before this,” the insider revealed. “This is completely shocking to Khloé’s family.”

The Hollywood Unlocked reported on Tuesday that Thompson and Woods were “all over each other” at the house party, which one of the outlet’s writers attended. Kardashian, 34, reacted to the news by posting multiple speaking head emojis on The Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram post about the scandal. The Revenge Body host’s close pals Malika Haqq and Larsa Pippen also commented.

“STRONG FACTS,” Haqq wrote, while Pippen added, “Amen!!!!”

Thompson, for his part, seemingly denied cheating on Kardashian, tweeting, “FAKE NEWS” on Tuesday. Within a matter of minutes, however, the basketball pro deleted his tweet.

Another source confirmed to Us on Tuesday that Kardashian and Thompson have split after more than two years of dating. “They aren’t speaking,” the source told Us.

Back in April 2018, the NBA pro was caught being unfaithful days before the reality star gave birth to their daughter True, now 10 months.

Woods, meanwhile, has yet to comment on the accusations. The model spoke exclusively to Us in September 2018 about her relationship with Jenner. “We’re very much the same, but we’re also very different,” Woods said at the time. “I think that’s what makes us best friends and we are always on the same page about things.”

Kardashian was also friendly with Woods. One day before the scandal broke, the Keeping Up With Kardashians star “liked” and commented on her Instagram photo. “Baby girl,” she wrote on the selfies Woods shared on Monday, February 19.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!