That didn’t take long. Tristan Thompson quickly reacted after news broke that he cheated on girlfriend Khloé Kardashian with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

“FAKE NEWS,” the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 27, wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Monday, February 19, following stories he and the Good American founder, 34, had split 10 months after a headline-making cheating scandal, and that he had been caught making out with Woods, 21, days prior.

A source tells Us that Thompson and the model were “making out” at a party on Sunday, February 17. “Khloé loved Jordyn before this,” the source adds. “This is completely shocking to Khloé’s family.” TMZ reports that Kardashian called it quits on her relationship with Thompson after she found out about the incident.

The athlete and Strong Looks Better Naked author — who welcomed their 10-month-old daughter, True, in April days after photos and videos surfaced of Thompson being unfaithful with multiple women — grew distant in the weeks leading up to their split. An insider tells Us the two “aren’t speaking.”

Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Us that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has recently been “living and behaving as a single mother” with another insider adding that she “hasn’t traveled to Cleveland in a while.”

Despite sending Kardashian and their daughter a floral arrangement for Valentine’s Day, Thompson spent Thursday, February 14, “being flirty, hitting up girls,” at the Pineapple Hill Saloon & Grill in Sherman Oaks, California, a source told Life & Style.

Later that night he dined with some male pals at a restaurant in the same area. “He was with two other male friends,” a source told Us of Thompson’s outing. “He seemed very calm and reserved. All of them did.”

Last month, a source told Us that Kardashian was still struggling to come to terms with the prior infidelity. “The extent of what Tristan did is still setting in,” the insider explained. “She hasn’t gotten over it yet.”

