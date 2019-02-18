Speaking her truth? Khloé Kardashian continues to post enigmatic messages to her Instagram Stories amid speculation of a split from her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 34, kicked things off on Monday, February 18, with a meme about moving on. “Sometimes we tend to forget that our current situation does not have to be our destiny.”

She followed the pic up with yet another mystery message: “When another person makes you suffer it is because he suffers deeply within himself, and his suffering is spilling over. He does not need punishment; he needs help.”

The final meme in the series was a list of four things to quit right now, and included “Trying to please everyone, fearing change, living in the past and giving f–ks.”

The posts come four days after the Cleveland Cavaliers star, 27, was spotted flirting with other women at Pineapple Hill Saloon & Grill in Sherman Oaks, California, on Valentine’s Day.

“Tristan was being flirty, hitting up girls,” an insider told Life & Style of the basketball player’s outing.

One day prior, the Strong Looks Better Naked author shared a photo of flowers she had received from the athlete, writing, “Daddy and True.”

On Valentine’s Day, however, she was singing a different tune with a series of messages about heartbreak on Instagram Stories.

“Sometimes God breaks your heart to save your soul,” one read, with another stating, “Today shouldn’t be the day you finally get the love you deserve.”

Kardashian also posted a lengthy message about “selfish tactics” with regard to love: “True love feels different. There are no games, no power struggles, no secrets and no manipulation. Honest love only craves connection, unity and truth. If what you are experiencing and calling love involves unbalanced selfish tactics it is in the process of being dismantled.”

A source told Us Weekly exclusively in February that the reality star has been “living and behaving as a single mother” in recent days. She also “hasn’t traveled to Cleveland in a while,” a separate insider told Us.

Thompson, meanwhile, has been hanging out with other women: In addition to his visit to the Pineapple Hill Saloon, an eyewitness told Us that he also hung out with several female fans on February 9 at the Barley House bar in Cleveland.

“There were some girls who went [upstairs after him],” the eyewitness said. “One of the bouncers said, ‘Tristan Thompson is upstairs,’ and they just said, ‘Really?’ and he took them up there.”

The couple has been struggling since April 2018, when the NBA star was caught cheating on his pregnant girlfriend with multiple women days before she gave birth to their now 10-month-old daughter True.

“Tristan is a great father, but it’s not yet clear if they can fully rebuild what they had,” a source told Us in January. “The extent of what Tristan did is still setting in. She hasn’t gotten over it yet.”

