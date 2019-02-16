Khloé Kardashian celebrated Valentine’s Day with a special someone by her side this year — but it wasn’t her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star spent the day with her 10-month-old daughter, True, while the Cleveland Cavaliers center was nowhere to be seen.

The distance between the couple, which came nearly a year after Thompson was caught cheating on a then-pregnant Kardashian with multiple women, sparked speculation that they may have gone their separate ways. Multiple sources claimed to Radar Online on Friday, February 15, that the reality star, 34, broke up with the NBA star, 27, with one saying, “They are done — for good.”

A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that Kardashian has been “living and behaving as a single mother” as of late, while another insider points out that the Good American cofounder “hasn’t traveled to Cleveland in a while.”

Though Thompson was away on Valentine’s Day, he did make sure to send the E! personality and their daughter a massive floral arrangement. Kardashian showed it off on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “Daddy and baby True.”

Amid the breakup rumors, the Revenge Body host shared a series of cryptic quotes on Instagram. One of them lovingly paid tribute to an unnamed person who “keeps you grounded in this world full of make-believe,” but the rest raised a few eyebrows. “Sometimes God breaks your heart to save your soul,” read one message shared on Thursday, February 14. Another said, “S/O to [everyone] who is tryna heal from things they can’t talk about.”

Kardashian ultimately decided to stay with Thompson after his infidelity came to light in April 2018, but they had a tough time reliving the drama when it played out on KUWTK later in the year. A source confirmed to Us exclusively in November that the Strong Looks Better Naked author “had already watched the episode before it aired and asked Tristan if he wanted to view it with her,” but he responded with “a firm no.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Kardashian and Thompson’s reps for comment.

With reporting by Jen Heger

