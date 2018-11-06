Tristan Thompson is known for passing the ball — but he also passed on watching his cheating scandal with Khloé Kardashian on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“Khloé had already watched the episode before it aired and asked Tristan if he wanted to view it with her. The response was a firm no,” a source close to the Cleveland Cavaliers center tells Us Weekly exclusively about the Sunday, November 4, episode. “He is focused on basketball, and the Cavaliers are struggling this season. This only creates further distractions, and there wasn’t any need for it.”

Us confirmed in April that Thompson, 27, had cheated on Kardashian, 34, with multiple women while she was pregnant with their now-6-month-old daughter, True. The new mom live-tweeted the drama as it played out on Sunday’s episode of her family’s E! reality series. When one viewer asked whether Thompson was watching the episode, Kardashian responded, “He probably should huh?”

“Tristan expected her to tweet during the episode because that is what Khloé does under normal circumstances,” the source tells Us. “It’s Tristan’s hope going forward that things in their personal life will remain private.”

According to the insider, the high-profile nature of the NBA player’s romance with the Good American designer “has only added to ongoing tensions” between them.

“Tristan is acutely aware of the impact dating a Kardashian has on his career,” the source tells Us. “It’s something that he has expressed more concern about to his friends in recent weeks.”

Though Kardashian ultimately decided to stand by her man despite his infidelity, a second source recently told Us that the pair’s relationship “isn’t on solid ground and hasn’t been for a while.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Jen Heger

