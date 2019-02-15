Trouble in paradise? Khloé Kardashian seemingly bared her soul about love and heartbreak on Valentine’s Day, amid rumors of relationship woes with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 34, posted a series of cryptic messages on her Instagram Story on Thursday, February 14. “Sometimes God breaks your heart to save your soul,” one read.

Another said: “Today shouldn’t be the day you finally get the love you deserve.”

Kardashian — who shares daughter True, 10 months, with Thompson — continued to share similar quotes, including, “Their hearts are not always as open as yours my dear love,” and, “S/O to [everyone] who is tryna heal from things they can’t talk about.”

One lengthy post read: “True love feels different. There are no games, no power struggles, no secrets and no manipulation. Honest love only craves connection, unity and truth. If what you are experiencing and calling love involves unbalanced selfish tactics it is in the process of being dismantled.”

The duo have sent mixed signals on social media. Thompson, 27, showed his love for Kardashian with a lavish Valentine’s Day gift, a photo of which she posted on her Instagram Story on Thursday. The elaborate, heart-shaped arrangement made up of red and pink roses was accompanied by a caption that read, “Daddy and baby True.”

The couple’s relationship status has been rocky since January. “Tristan is trying everything he can to regain her trust, but Khloé is spending more time in L.A. because True has so many family members and such a support system there,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time.

The insider, who insisted that the NBA player and the Good American founder “are not going to get engaged anytime soon,” added: “Tristan is a great father, but it’s not clear if they can fully rebuild what they had. The extent of what Tristan did is still setting in. She hasn’t gotten over it yet.”

Thompson made headlines in April 2018 when news broke that he cheated on Kardashian with multiple women days before the pair welcomed True.

