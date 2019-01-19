Taking it slow. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are in no rush to head down the aisle, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Khloé and Tristan are really focused on doing what’s best for [daughter] True,” the insider explains. “They are not going to get engaged anytime soon. The focus right now is on whatever is best for True.”

The source continues: “Tristan is trying everything he can to regain her trust, but Khloé is spending more time in L.A. because True has so many family members and such a support system there.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author, 34, splits her time between California and Ohio, where Thompson, 27, plays for the Cavaliers. The couple recently packed on the PDA as they rang in the new year together at a party in downtown Cleveland. Two weeks later, Kardashian flew back to Los Angeles to cheer on her beau as he played against the Lakers at the Staples Center.

“Regaining Khloé’s trust is going to take time,” the source adds. “Tristan is a great father, but it’s not yet clear if they can fully rebuild what they had. The extent of what Tristan did is still setting in. She hasn’t gotten over it yet.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was joined by her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday, January 14, and the KKW Beauty founder, 38, accidentally implied that Khloé was stupid for not breaking up with the NBA star after he cheated.

“It’s so easy and quick to be like, ‘Leave him, leave him,’” Kim explained. ”It’s so much harder to stay and have the whole public think you’re an idiot for staying … I didn’t mean it like that!”

Thompson was caught cheating on Khloé with multiple women days before she gave birth in April 2018. The Good American founder later called the situation “humiliating and heartbreaking,” but ultimately decided to give her boyfriend another chance for the sake of daughter True, 9 months.

“I’m proud of my strength,” the former Revenge Body host tweeted in June 2018. “I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!