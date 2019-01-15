Whoops! Kim Kardashian accidentally implied sister Khloé Kardashian is an idiot for staying with Tristan Thompson after the NBA pro cheated during the Revenge Body host’s pregnancy.

Kim, 38, spoke about the controversy during a joint appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen with Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian on Monday, January 14. After Kourtney admitted that she would have also stuck by Thompson’s side if she was in Khloé’s shoes, Kim weighed in.

“It’s so easy and quick to be like, ‘leave him, leave him,’” the KKW Beauty creator said. ”It’s so much harder to stay and have the whole public think you’re an idiot for staying.”

After Khloé, 34, laughed and made a face, Kim added, “I didn’t mean it like that!”

Days before the Strong Looks Better Naked author gave birth to daughter True, now 9 months, in April 2018, footage surfaced of Thompson, 27, cheating on Khloé. Sources previously confirmed to Us Weekly that the Cleveland Cavaliers star was unfaithful with multiple women during her pregnancy.

Following the cheating scandal, Kim called Thompson’s behavior “so f—ked up” during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. As a result, the basketball player blocked the Selfish author on social media. On Monday, Kim told Andy Cohen that her relationship with Thompson is “good.”

“He texted me the other day to try to help him get someone out of prison,” Kim explained, referring to her recent work in prison reform.

Khloé then quipped, “And I said, ‘My, how the tables have turned!'”

While Khloé stayed fairly quiet about her relationship with Thompson on WWHL, the twosome celebrated New Year’s Eve together in Cleveland. She also sat courtside at the Cavs and Los Angeles Lakers game on Sunday, January 13, at the Staples Center.

