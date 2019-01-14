Her presence was felt! Khloé Kardashian brought her beau, Tristan Thompson, and his NBA team some good luck on Sunday, January 13, when she sat courtside watching the Cleveland Cavaliers take their first win in 12 games.

The 34-year-old Strong Looks Better Naked author sported her long, blonde locks in loose waves and wore an all-black ensemble for the Cavs victory against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center. Kardashian and the 27-year-old athlete’s 9-month-old daughter, True, was not in attendance for the game.

Scroll down to see photos from Kardashian’s outing!