New year, same spark. Tristan Thompson kicked off 2019 by leaving a flirty comment on Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram picture.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 34, posted a black-and-white photo on Tuesday, January 1, of herself in a leopard-print dress that she wore to the New Year’s Eve party she hosted with the NBA star, 27, at Cleveland’s Rumor Bar & Lounge.

“2019,” she simply captioned the snapshot, to which Thompson replied, “True’s mommy fine as hell,” along with several heart and kiss-face emojis.

The night prior, the couple welcomed in the new year by kissing as the clock struck midnight. “Happy New Year’s,” the basketball player said in one of the Good American founder’s Instagram Story videos. “God bless everybody. Be safe. Don’t drink and drive.”

While Kardashian and Thompson were together for New Year’s Eve, they spent Christmas apart. The Strong Looks Better Naked author stayed in California with the pair’s 8-month-old daughter, True, and the rest of her famous family, while the Cavaliers center remained in Ohio due to his basketball commitments.

“Tristan couldn’t travel to L.A. because of his schedule,” a source told Us Weekly on Wednesday, December 26, adding, “Khloé couldn’t miss her family party – it’s their biggest tradition. It’s a very important night for Khloé and she wanted to make sure all of the kids could be together.”

While the couple are in a good place now, they had a tumultuous 2018. Thompson was caught cheating on Kardashian with multiple women just days before she gave birth to True in April, but the former Revenge Body host decided to give her boyfriend another chance.

“In life we all make mistakes. Some are bigger than others. His mistake was obviously humiliating and heartbreaking but I do believe that I am strong enough to endure anything,” she told a fan on Twitter in November. “I choose to find a life lesson in every situation, even the nasty ones. Tristan has grown from this but most importantly he is a beautiful father to our sweet baby True.”

