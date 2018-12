The party of the century! There was no doubt that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West would pull out all of the stops for their 2018 Christmas Eve party, but from the social media evidence, even they surpassed partygoer’s expectations.

From a hot dog stand to celebrities including Jennifer Lopez and Paris Hilton — not to mention a performance by John Legend — there was no shortage of fun.

Scroll down to take a look into their star-studded bash.