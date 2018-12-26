The Kardashians went all out for the holidays, but one member of the family’s clan was noticeably absent from their celebrations on Christmas and Christmas Eve: Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

“Tristan couldn’t travel to L.A. because of his schedule,” a source close to the Revenge Body host, 34, tells Us Weekly of the Cleveland Cavaliers forward, 27.

The Good American designer wasn’t about to skip Kim Kardashian‘s star-studded Christmas Eve event, which was full of celebrities such as Paris Hilton and John Legend, however, spending the night with her famous family members: “Khloé couldn’t miss her family party – it’s their biggest tradition,” the insider said. “It’s a very important night for Khloé and she wanted to make sure all of the kids could be together.”

Khloé posted multiple photos from the party of herself and True, 8 months, dressed in festive matching custom white dresses with silver snowflake embellishments by Monica Ivena on Wednesday, December 26. “I have always looked forward to our annual Christmas Eve party but this year was hands down my favorite!!” she wrote. “True, you make everything so much more precious and memorable!!”

She also shared darling snaps of her babe enjoying her first Christmas with plenty of toys while dressed up in angel wings, diamond earrings and a gold bracelet on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

Thompson also missed the celebration at Kourtney Kardashian‘s house on Christmas Day, though the family hung a stocking for him and Kourtney showed off her present from the athlete on Instagram.

The NBA basketball player, meanwhile, posted a video of his teammate Channing Frye dancing to “Kokomo” by The Beach Boys to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, December 25. “Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal!” he can be heard saying in the clip.

The source tells Us there’s no trouble between the two, however, noting that the couple are “fine.”

Khloé showed off True’s presents from the athlete on Instagram Stories on Monday, December 24. “Thank you daddy,” she captioned a shot of four pairs of tiny Nike sneakers, including white and pink Air Force 1’s and black Air Max ‘90s.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author also agreed with Thompson when he said True was “his twin.” “@realtristan13 she is completely,” Khloé responded to a comment Thompson left on her Instagram photo of the babe sitting in front of a white Christmas tree on December 19.

A source told Us earlier this month that the couple “are trying for another baby” after overcoming Thompson’s April cheating scandal.

“She isn’t pregnant yet, but they are actively trying. Khloé loves being a mom. She wants True to have a sibling.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!