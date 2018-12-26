Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance at the Kardashian-Jenner family’s 2018 Christmas celebration.

The family, who attended Kim Kardashian’s over-the-top Christmas Eve party on Monday, December 24, reunited on Tuesday morning to open presents and share a traditional Armenian breakfast of beeshee pancakes topped with powdered sugar.

Sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner along with their mom Kris Jenner dressed in matching blue plaid pajamas, as did the kids, including North West, True Thompson, Mason and Reign Disick and Dream Kardashian.

Each of the children had a special area set up for them with all of their themed presents set out — unwrapped — for them to play with.

